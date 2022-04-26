After last year’s success of an Arbor Day drive through tree giveaway, the Newport Recreation Center and Newport Library are going bigger. This year’s event will be held in person from noon to 9 p.m. April 30 at the recreation center and will incorporate partner organizations, children’s activities, and of course, free trees.
“We have such a great conservation community on the Central Coast,” said Recreation Program Specialist Jenni Remillard. “We wanted to reach out to other organizations who are working towards education and planting.”
Partner organizations include the MidCoast Watershed Council, OSU Extension, Lincoln County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Oregon Department of Forestry. There will also be a representative from the City of Newport available for questions about trees within the city and tree manuals will be available. The library will have a seed giveaway and many fun activities for all ages and abilities.
“We are very excited about hosting another Arbor Day Celebration for the Newport community,” said Mike Cavanaugh, Parks and Recreation director. “We want to continue sharing with the public everything that is amazing about trees, encourage the public to plant trees, and to connect them with different organizations and resources that are affiliated with proper tree preservation and management.”
The event will also highlight Newport’s first Tree City USA growth award. The city received the growth award for planting more trees than were removed, creating a Tree Board, and other tree related projects. Newport became a Tree City USA in 2011.
Started in 1976, Tree City USA is one of the Arbor Day Foundation’s oldest programs. Nationwide, there are 3676 recognized cities, with nearly 70 of those cities in Oregon.
The event will be from noon to 9 p.m. April 30 at the Newport Recreation Center. Free western redcedar and shore pine seedlings will be available while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.