The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents the exhibition, “Reserve Inspiration,” from Oct. 2 to 30.
See the display in the Runyan Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center at 777 NW Beach Drive in Newport.
The group exhibit features nine regional artists reflecting on the importance of the marine reserves located along the Oregon coastline. Artistic mediums include painting, ceramics, photography, science illustration and mixed-media.
A public opening will be held from 12 p.m to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, with available artists speaking at 2 p.m.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) manages five marine reserves totally over 75 square miles, with each reserve also enjoying an adjacent marine protected area. The reserves are located at Cape Falcon, Cascade Head, Otter Rock Cape Perpetua and Redfish Rocks.
Marine reserves are areas in coastal waters dedicated to conservation and scientific research, according to ODFW. All removal of marine life is prohibited, as is ocean development. Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are adjacent to the reserves. Ocean development is still prohibited, but some fishing activities are allowed.
The nine artists participating in the “Reserve Inspiration” exhibit are Julie Fiedler, Scott Groth, Cynthia Longhat-Adams, Helen Kropp, Victoria McOmie, Ernie Rose, Nora Sherwood, Jill Perry Townsend and Dennis White.
Julie Fiedler is a ceramics artist and painter and directs St. James Santiago School. Scott Groth is a marine biologist who guides fisheries to improved sustainability, but also has a love for adventure, the sea, and photography. Cynthia Longhat-Adams is a self-taught multimedia artist who uses Pyrographic methods in an ever-evolving process that powers her growth as an artist.
Helen Kropp has enjoyed painting plain air watercolor on the Oregon coast since the 1970s and continues to do so every summer trying to capture light and color of the spectacular views.
Victoria McOmie lives on the Central Oregon Coast and is a painter and mixed media artist taking creative cues from nature for over four decades. In addition to offering graphic design and picture framing services, Ernie Rose enjoys photographing the natural world around us, especially birds and other wildlife. Nora Sherwood holds a certificate in natural science illustration from the University of Washington and works with numerous clients in Oregon and beyond.
Jill Perry Townsend paints plein air in oils; she loves the ocean and landscape of the coast and the adventure of going into amazing places to paint. Since his move to the Oregon coast,
Dennis White has rekindled his passion for photography, exploring Oregon’s landscape and wildlife diversity, finding beauty in the broad scope and tiny details of nature.
The “Reserve Inspiration” exhibit originally opened last August in the Chessman Gallery at the Lincoln City Cultural Center and enjoyed the support of the Lincoln City Audubon Society. The exhibit at the Newport Visual Arts Center enjoys the support of the Friends of Otter Rock and the Cape Perpetua Marine Reserve Collaborative.
The Newport Visual Arts Center adheres to all health and safety protocol provided by the Governor’s Office as well as the City of Newport. All visitors to the VAC are required to wear proper masks.
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts manages the Newport Visual Arts Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center, and serves as the regional arts council for Oregon’s seven coastal counties.
