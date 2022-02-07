The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents the latest installment of its Art Fridays program, creative and hands-on learning opportunities for kids in grades 3-5. The three-week series, running Feb. 25 through March 11, will explore using color through three different techniques—ceramics, mono-printing and weaving.
Students will create a clay sculpture and original paper to make a framed gift and learn to weave on a mini loom that they can then take home with them. Registration is $12 per class or $32 for the three-week series. Scholarships are available. Classes run from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Newport Visual Arts Center (777 NW Beach Dr.)
Feb. 25 Model Magic
March 4 Mono Printing
March 11 Weaving on a Mini Loom
Instructors: Wendy Schwartz, Sara Siggelkow and Janet Webster
COVID precautions – All instructors, volunteers and staff will have been vaccinated. All students and staff will be required to wear a mask when indoors unless eating or drinking, during which time they will be 6+ feet apart. Limited class size.
For more information, go to: https://coastarts.org/visual-arts-center/education/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.