A unique, self-guided tour of the private studio spaces of well known, coastal visual artists for the weekend of May 20-22.
Self-Guided Tour of Artist Studios
ART on the EDGE is a self-guided tour of the studio spaces of well-known visual artists along the Central Oregon Coast for the weekend of May 20-22. These artists will show off their exclusive locations, demonstrate their creative processes and sell their work. Studios will be open 11 AM- 5 PM each day. Get your map booklet at the Lincoln City Cultural Center or at any of the tour sites.
Variety of Artistic Mediums
Each year the tour includes a variety of medium: oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor, metal sculpture and casting, driftwood furniture, handmade jewelry, fire painting, glass blowing, fused glass, clay and ceramic art, photography, pastel, mosaic, colored pencil art, reclaimed assemblage art and print making and fabric arts.
Artists of the Central Oregon Coast
The studio sites range in location from Neskowin to Newport along Hwy 101 and then east to Toledo. We invite you to experience our rich local arts community which has the distinction of being located along the beautiful Oregon Coast. The tour booklet also includes many wonderful local businesses who have supported the participating artists.
Showcase Exhibit at the Chessman Gallery
The Chessman Gallery, inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, is hosting a showcase exhibit of all participating artists. The exhibit runs through June 6th. This is a great opportunity to see work from all participating artists in one place.
Website- artstudiotourLCCC.com
The Studio Tour website has information about all of the artists, the map and even directions to make your tour planning easier.
Hosted by the Lincoln City Cultural Center, which houses five of the studio sites inside the building.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City.
For more information call 541-994-9994, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or become a friend on Facebook.
Arts Week in Lincoln City, May 20-30
Following the Art on the Edge Studio Tour will be a whole week of celebrating the arts in Lincoln City. A second map, made possible by Explore Lincoln City, guides you to all the Art Spaces and Galleries in Lincoln City where you will find exciting art, connect with artists and see demonstrations.
To find out more at www.oregoncoast.org
