The ART Toledo (the Arts Revitalization of Toledo) committee is pleased to announce the selection of artists for its fourth installment of Phantom Galleries. Tom Ettel, Melanie Price and Jeremy Burke have been selected as Phantom Galleries artists and will be displaying their artwork at 181. S. Main Street and 355 N. Main St in downtown Toledo. This round of artists will include photography, sculpture and mixed media art.
Phantom Galleries are small, temporary art galleries created in vacant storefronts to allow visitors to enjoy the works of local and regional artists in a COVID-safe environment. The galleries will not only enliven Toledo’s Main Street but will also showcase available street-level storefronts that are ripe for new business development.
ART Toledo encourages residents and visitors to stop by and view these installations. They will remain viewable through July. ART Toledo is also launching an open application process (no deadlines) for future Phantom Gallery rounds. If you are interested in applying for the Phantom Gallery installation, applications are available online at https://tinyurl.com/toldeophantomartapp
“The Phantom Galleries have truly transformed a number of vacant buildings on Main Street,” said Paul Schuytema, executive director of the Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County. “Now comes the fun part of celebrating this wonderful downtown and these great artists – and also inspiring new businesses to join the Toledo business community. Come check it out and make an afternoon of it!”
The ART Toledo committee is also issuing a call for Artist Vendors for the Art, Oyster, and Brews summer event series. These events will be held on July 2, Aug. 6 and Sept. 3-4 at the corner of Graham and Main Street in Toledo. The event is an opportunity to enjoy local food, oysters, live music and art.
This is a great opportunity for local and regional artists to showcase and sell their work in a vibrant, fun festival atmosphere. Visitors come from throughout the region to enjoy the public art, murals, Phantom Galleries in Toledo, plus see the event artist booths, listen to music and sample local oysters and craft brews. There is a flat fee of $20 for a 10'X10' space per event. Interested artists may complete an application at https://tinyurl.com/toledoaobvendor. The deadline to apply is June 23.
The Arts Revitalization of Toledo (ART) is a project launched by the City of Toledo and supported by local businesses, nonprofits, the county and other stakeholders who are dedicated to revitalizing downtown to serve the needs of current residents and to reinvigorate Toledo’s historic Main Street.
ART Toledo committee members include: the Timbers Restaurant and Lounge, Crow’s Nest Gallery, Port of Toledo, the Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County, Yaquina Pacific Railroad Historical Society, Michael Gibbons Gallery, Yaquina River Museum of Art, Oregon Coast Visitors Association, local artists, Toledo High School, Toledo Chamber of Commerce, Bank of the West, members of the community, and more.
You can follow ART Toledo online at:
• Web: ARTToledo.com
• Facebook: facebook.com/ArtToledoOR
• Instagram: instagram.com/art_toledoor/
