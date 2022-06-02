ART Toledo invites regional community members to submit artwork for its Main Street Initiative.
Regional community members, artists and students are encouraged to submit their artwork for community murals at https://tinyurl.com/Toledoartcontest. The application will remain open until June 10. Selected artists will be notified by June 20. This contest is part of ART Toledo’s Mural Project, which is creating a series of public murals throughout downtown Toledo.
Selected artists will have their artwork displayed on lamp post banners and signage in downtown Toledo. They will also receive a prize valued at up to $250.
The Mural Project is part of the city’s new Art Revitalization of Toledo initiative (ART) which includes an event series, grants for downtown beautification and outdoor dining, as well as a Toledo’s Main Street Phantom Galleries. Toledo recently completed its first mural located at the intersection of Main Street and Business Hwy 20.
ART Toledo is supported by local businesses, nonprofits, the county and other stakeholders who are dedicated to revitalizing downtown to serve the needs of current residents and reinvigorate Toledo’s historic Main Street. ART is overseen by a dedicated ART Committee of engaged citizens, local businesses and nonprofits. Members include the Timbers Restaurant and Lounge, Crow’s Nest Gallery, Port of Toledo, the Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County, Yaquina Pacific Railroad Historical Society, Michael Gibbons Gallery, Yaquina River Museum of Art, Oregon Coast Visitors Association, local artists, Toledo High School, Toledo Chamber of Commerce, local artists, members of the community and more.
“This is a great opportunity to get all of Lincoln County involved in the art revitalization of Toledo,” said Paul Schuytema, executive director of the Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County. “Murals and public art can make a community come alive. The entire ART Toledo committee is eager to see the submissions from our talented regional artists!”
If you would like to learn how to get involved in Toledo ART, please contact Rachael Maddock-Hughes at rachael@sequoiaconsulting.org.
