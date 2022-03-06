ART Toledo invites artists to apply for its fourth round of Phantom Galleries.
Local artists are encouraged to apply at https://tinyurl.com/toledophantom4 (application is a Google Form). The application will remain open until March 15. Selected artists will be notified by March 25. Public view of the fourth round of Phantom Galleries will begin the week of March 28 and will last four months.
Toledo’s Main Street Phantom Galleries are small, temporary art galleries created in vacant storefronts to allow visitors to enjoy the works of local and regional artists in a COVID-safe environment. The galleries not only enliven Toledo’s Main Street but showcase available street-level storefronts that are ripe for new business development.
“The Phantom Galleries have truly transformed a number of vacant buildings on Main Street,” said Paul Schuytema, executive director of the Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County. “Now comes the fun part of celebrating this wonderful downtown and these great artists – and also inspiring new businesses to join the Toledo business community. Come check it out and make an afternoon of it!”
Each gallery has information about the artist, their displayed work, and how it can be purchased as well as the commercial space and its amenities. QR codes will allow visitors to scan and then visit the artist’s page on ARTToledo.com or learn more about the potential of the commercial spaces.
Visitors can also enjoy the Yaquina Pacific Railroad Historical Society and the Toledo History Center. In addition, pay a visit to Toledo’s part of the Oregon Film Trail, the local sign celebrates locations in and around Toledo that were featured in the film “Sometimes a Great Notion,” the 1971 movie adapted from Oregon author Ken Kesey’s novel.
Phantom Galleries are a part of the city’s new Art Revitalization of Toledo initiative (ART), which includes an event series, grants for downtown beautification and outdoor dining, as well as a soon to be launched mural program. ART is supported by local businesses, nonprofits, the county, and other stakeholders who are dedicated to revitalizing downtown to serve the needs of current residents and reinvigorating Toledo’s historic Main Street.
RT is overseen by a dedicated committee of engaged citizens, local businesses, and nonprofits. Members include Timbers Restaurant & Lounge, Crow’s Nest Gallery, Port of Toledo, the Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County, Yaquina Pacific Railroad Historical Society, Michael Gibbons Gallery, Yaquina River Museum of Art, Oregon Coast Visitors Association, Toledo High School, Toledo Chamber of Commerce, local artists, members of the community and more.
If you would like to learn how to get involved in Toledo ART, please contact Rachael Maddock Hughes at rachael@sequoiaconsulting.org.
You can follow ART Toledo online at:
• Web: ARTToledo.com
• Facebook: facebook.com/ArtToledoOR
• Instagram: instagram.com/art_toledoor/
