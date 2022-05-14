Celebrated Native American artist Lillian Pitt will discuss her exhibition “Ancestor Known and Unknown,” currently on display in the Runyan Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. Pitt is currently exhibiting multi-media works, monoprints, clay masks, and ceramic, steel and cast glass sculptures. The artist lecture is free and open to the public at the VAC (777 NW Beach Dr.)
Lillian Pitt is a Pacific Northwest Native American artist whose work ancestors lived in and near the Columbia River Gorge. The focus of her work is on creating contemporary fine art pieces that delight contemporary art lovers, and at the same time, hone the history and legends of her people. Pitt was born and raised on the Warm Springs reservation in Oregon and is a descendent of Wasco, Yakama, and Warm Springs people.
Pitt’s work has been exhibited and reviewed regionally, nationally and internationally, and she has been the recipient of numerous awards and distinctions. Her awards include the 2007 Earle A. Chiles Award for Lifetime Achievement and the 1990 Governor’s Award of the Oregon Arts Commission.
The Newport Visual Arts Center adheres to all health and safety protocols provided by the Governor’s Office as well as the City of Newport. All visitors to the VAC are encouraged though not required to wear proper masks.
