The Artist’s Studio Association in Lincoln City recently announced that Ron Yasenchak was their Artist of the Month for October.
Yasenchak picked up his paints and brushes in 2014 and is still painting up a storm in the Lincoln City area. His talents first surfaced while living in Columbus, Ohio, when he started painting in oils.
After a move to Portland in 1970 and detours into carpentry and other art forms, he found the art of bonsai to be the perfect marriage of plants and art. So much so that his backyard nursery grew into a commercial operation, and for six years he served as treasurer of the International Bonsai Society.
Bonsai literally took him across the country and around the world.
In 2008 he and his wife Becky arrived in Gleneden Beach. Ron’s work tackles almost any subject, but with a focus on birds, fish and trees. After all he knows a lot about trees!
Yasenchak’s art is on display at the Artist’s Studio Association in Lincoln City, located at 620 NE Hwy 101. It is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
