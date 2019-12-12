From her art studio two blocks from the beach, Jen Elliott – Spirit Enchantress – brings you her curious creations. Colorful and energetic, her artwork is often based on her recent dreams, evoking a sense of play and wonder windows into other worlds.
Her polymer clay, chalk pastel, driftwood and acrylic creations reside in the homes and offices of international collectors, across many states and here on the Oregon Coast.
When not ‘doing art’ she walks the beach with her husband and her little dog, laughing and marveling at this beautiful state we live in. She loves music and singing (sometimes professionally) and is currently writing a novel.
She enjoys sharing the artistic process and her inspiration with you, and welcomes custom requests to create something just for you or that special someone in your life. Her work can be seen at the 620 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City, open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.