Alice Flory inherited her love of art from her father, spending special time together, painting and savoring each lesson shared as she grew up. Her art led her to study at the Oregon Technical Institute, Advertising Art Guild in Portland and is presently a member of Artist Studio Association and the Grand Ronde Art Guild.
With an eclectic variety of wildlife subjects to choose from, Flory enjoys sharing her wide variety of art with her public using mediums of oils, watercolor and acrylic.
To date, Flory sells her art pieces commercially and accepts commission pieces. Flory’s art is currently on display at the Beachstone Gallery on Hwy 101 in Lincoln City.
Alice Flory can be reached at 503-879-5927 for sharing insights or to commission a future artistic rendering.
