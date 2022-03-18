Artist Studio Association is proud to represent Mike Palmer, local artist for the month of March.
Mike Palmer is a fluid artist who creates acrylic pours with a wild aspect. His works portrays the abstract sensations and emotions of nature, music, and the universe. Each painting has Palmer’s signature lotus watermark, with the painting sealed in UV resistant epoxy resin for depth and durability.
Initially a photographer and pressman, Palmer gravitated away from the photographic medium and began producing fluid art in 2019. Upon discovering acrylic pouring, Palmer developed a distinctive style all his own. Palmer also dabbles in acrylic brush painting. He is self-taught and loves experimenting with new ideas and techniques. Palmer teaches his techniques at the studio and a list of his class times can be found online at asaart.clubexpress.com.
Palmer grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and moved to the Oregon coast in 2016. He lives with his wife, daughter, and pets in Lincoln City.
Palmer is available for commissions and custom artwork. His fabulous work can be seen inside the Pacific Artist co-op. Beachstone Gallery at 620 US-101, Lincoln City (across street from Dutch Bros).
