In response to COVID-19 and the closure of galleries and art spaces, the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents the Oregon Coast Online Art Show, running May 29-September 7, 2020, at www.coastarts.org.
The initial submission deadline is May 18, with artists emailing photos of art pieces and related information to the Newport Visual Arts Center (VAC), managed by the OCCA. The online exhibit is open all artists living along the Oregon coast as well as artists who have previously shown their work at the VAC.
"OCCA intends for this to be a significant survey of Oregon coast artists, as well as artists from throughout Oregon," says OCCA VAC Director Tom Webb. "And we encourage the community to support the arts and individual artists by bringing home an original piece of work for their homes or offices."
OCCA will invite individual artists while also working with recent collaborating organizations--such as the Watercolor Society of Oregon, the Crows' Shadow Institute for the Visual Arts and the Toledo Arts Guild, as well coastal art associations such as the Nestucca Valley Artisans, Florence Regional Art Alliance, Pelican Bay Arts Association/Manley Art Center, and Coos Art Museum--to spread the word and invite artists to submit work. Artists are encouraged to submit new work in response to the COVID-19 virus crisis.
The Oregon Coast Visual Art Show will be entirely organized and presented remotely. Artists will email photos of their artwork and related information to the OCCA, who is proving project management, and website and marketing services. Artists are limited to one artwork per person, though sold works can be replaced with another work. The exhibit is open to 2-D and 3-D works.
Photos of submissions should be emailed to twebb@coastarts.org (along with artwork name, medium, dimensions and price, artist's name, town, short bio). Artists should include 1-3 photos, with at least one photo showing the work in its entirety. Preferred photo resolution is 300dpi, 2MB - 16MB in total file size, as PNG, high-quality JPG or TIF files. Artists' bios should not exceed 20 words, and statements about work should not exceed 12 words (optional). When emailing submissions, artists should include "Oregon Coast Online Art Show" in the subject line. For more information and the complete exhibit guidelines, contact Webb at twebb@coastarts.org or 541-265-6569. The show’s guidelines can also be downloaded from the coastarts.org website: https://coastarts.org/events/online-art-show-cfp/
As part of the exhibit, sold works will be shipped or delivered to purchasers following distancing protocols. When required, the artists themselves will ship work, with the purchaser covering shipping fees. All purchases and communication will take place through the OCCA. Exhibit items must be for sale, with a minimum sale price of $50. Works must be original or part of a limited-edition series (10 max). No reproductions, cards, posters or books. OCCA will retain a 50% commission on sold work. There are no exhibition entry fees.
Given the nature of the Oregon Coast Online Art Show, OCCA is considering ways to replicate the gallery experience. "Who knows, maybe we will have a Zoom opening event on May 29," says Webb. At the very least, artists will be encouraged to learn about each others’ work.
OCCA Executive Director, Catherine Rickbone, notes, “The Oregon Coast Online Art Show is a way for OCCA to support coastal artists and friends and to encourage the public to support visual artists in this challenging arts environment. We must remember the arts give our lives meaning and can be a source of hope and inspiration."
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA) is a nonprofit arts organization whose mission is "to develop, promote and celebrate community arts." It manages the Newport Visual Arts Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center for the City of Newport. OCCA is also the regional arts council for the 363 miles of the Oregon coast.
