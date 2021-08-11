The Artists’ Studio Association (ASA) is a non-profit community of artists, teachers, lifelong learners, who enjoy creating and sharing art. They strive to provide affordable art classes throughout the year. Open studio time is available for members and guests.
Upcoming classes:
Painting Mandala Stones, by instructor Kathy Cope. Sunday, August 15, 1 to 4 p.m. Come and unwind by making a Mandala Stone. Please wear clothing that can get messy. Beginners welcome. $20 members $25 non-members
DIY Mandala “Stones” by instructor Kathy Cope. Sunday, August 22, 10 am. To 4 p.m. Are you having trouble finding that smooth and perfectly shaped stone to paint with your mandala design? Learn to make your own stones. Beginners welcome. $45 members $50 non-members:
Mosiac Trivet by instructor Rosemary Wood-Hemm. Monday, September 6, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make a beautiful stained-glass trivet or wall hanging. Your project will be ready for you ready for pick up the next day. Beginners welcome. $35 members $40 non-members + $10 material fee
Introduction to Resin Art, instructor Mike Palmer, Friday and Saturday, September 17 and 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This 2-day class will teach you how to use epoxy resin to transform the surface of your art. This technique works well with acrylic pour paintings and alcohol ink creations. No experience necessary. 60 members $75 for non-members.
Oceans of Fun! Mixed media using polymer clay. Instructor Michele Lindsley. Saturday, September 25, 10:30 a.m to 4 pm. Embellish a small cradle board frame with polymer clay, creating a niche that displays a small scene or treasured ornament. We explore mixed media art, create tiles, textures, stamps, paint and doodads. Check the website for required materials list. Beginners welcome. $60 members, $65 non-members plus $15 material fee.
ASA Membership is $30 per year. The studio is located at 620 NE Highway 101, Lincoln City and they can be reached at 541-418-5219. Confirm classes, find details and material lists and register online at asaart.net.
