The Newport Recreation Center will host the Autumn Fest Art Show Saturday, Nov 13, at 169 225 SE Avery St. in Newport.
Entrance to the show is free and doors open at 10 a.m. The one day event will conclude at 4 p.m.
The show features mostly local artists with handmade items. Items featured are photography, paintings, jewelry, ceramics, wood working, quilts, floral arrangements, decorative signs, and more. With a mix of new and returning artists, there will be plenty of amazing art to explore, according to organizers.
The event will also have a free Kid’s Corner available for shoppers to drop off their kids for activities while they peruse the nearly 50 booths.
“We have a sold out show!” Newport Recreation Program Specialist Jenni Remillard said. “We weren’t sure how it would go after having to cancel last year due to COVID, but people are ready to come back.”
Remillard stresses this will be a COVID-safe event. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be available. There will also be a free vaccination clinic offered by Lincoln County Public Health.
For more information, check out the Newport Rec Center’s Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/712243222580975/ or contact the Newport Rec Center at 541-265-7783.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.