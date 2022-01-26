Awards totaling $1,265,166 will be distributed to 154 Oregon arts organizations through the Oregon Arts Commission’s fiscal year 2022 Operating Support Program. There are six more recipients than in fiscal year 2021 due to a growing number of eligible organizations.
Ranging from $2,000 to $ 25,000, the grant awards are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets over $150,000. Organizations with budgets under $150,000 are eligible to apply to the Small Operating Program. This program funds an additional 109 arts organizations.
“We often hear that operating support is the most important type of award,” said Arts Commission Chair Jenny Green. “Especially now, as arts organizations struggle to recover from losses caused by the pandemic, these awards help relieve a bit of the economic pressure.”
In 2019 organizations receiving Operating Support from the Arts Commission expended $213 million, employed 11,681 FTE and produced events and activities that were attended by close to 3.7 million people.
Fiscal year 2022 Operating Support Grants, sorted alphabetically by geographic region (see end of list for region/county key), were awarded to:
Central
BendFilm, Bend: $7,016
Sisters Folk Festival, Inc., Sisters: $8,589
Sunriver Music Festival, Sunriver: $4,899
The High Desert Museum, Bend: $17,725
Tower Theatre Foundation, Inc., Bend: $8,077
Greater Eastern – North
Arts Council of Pendleton, Pendleton: $10,935
Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts, Pendleton: $5,429
Oregon East Symphony, Inc., Pendleton: $4,899
Greater Eastern – South
Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario: $8,536
Portland Metro
45th Parallel, Portland: $4,899
Alberta Abbey Foundation, Portland: $6,147
All Classical Public Media, Inc., Portland: $11,900
Artichoke Community Music, Portland: $5,934
Art In The Pearl, Portland: $4,899
Artists Repertory Theatre, Portland: $10,490
A-WOL Dance Collective, Inc., Clackamas: $4,899
Bag & Baggage Productions, Inc., Hillsboro: $7,531
BodyVox Inc. , Portland: $13,521
Bosco-Milligan Foundation, Portland: $5,435
Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard: $11,265
Caldera, Portland: $13,091
Camp45 Contemporary, Portland: $5,506
Cappella Romana Inc., Portland: $7,997
Chamber Music Northwest , Portland: $13,226
Children's Healing Art Project, Portland: $4,899
Clackamas County Arts Alliance, Oregon City: $8,360
Clackamas Repertory Theatre, Oregon City: $4,899
CoHo Productions Ltd, Portland: $4,899
Corrib Theatre, Portland: $4,899
Curious Comedy Productions, Portland: $6,657
Echo Theater Company, Portland: $5,620
Ethos Inc., Portland: $8,230
Film Action Oregon dba Hollywood Theatre, Portland: $8,794
Friends of Chamber Music, Portland: $9,200
Hand2Mouth, Portland: $4,899
Imago the Theatre Mask Ensemble, Portland: $4,899
In a Landscape, Portland: $4,899
Independent Publishing Resource Center Inc., Portland: $7,330
Lakewood Theatre Company, Lake Oswego: $11,535
Literary Arts Inc., Portland: $14,004
Live Wire Radio, Portland: $8,705
MetroEast Community Media, Gresham: $11,970
Metropolitan Youth Symphony, Portland: $10,421
Miracle Theatre Group, Portland: $20,854
Music Workshop, Portland: $4,899
My Voice Music, Portland: $6,511
Northwest Children's Theater & School Inc., Portland: $11,162
Northwest Professional Dance Project, Portland: $11,245
Old Church Society, Inc., Portland: $7,353
Open Signal, Portland: $15,965
Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland: $11,114
Oregon BRAVO Youth Orchestras, Portland: $9,670
Oregon Center for Contemporary Art, Portland: $11,010
Oregon Center for the Photographic Arts, Portland: $6,116
Oregon Children's Theatre Company, Portland: $14,975
Oregon Repertory Singers, Gladstone: $5,400
Oregon Symphony, Portland: $25,000
Outside the Frame, Portland: $5,630
Pacific Youth Choir, Portland: $7,512
PHAME Academy, Portland: $9,318
Polaris Dance Company, Portland: $7,833
Portland Actors Conservatory, Portland: $4,899
Portland Art Museum, Portland: $25,000
Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland: $11,637
Portland Center Stage, Portland: $19,018
Portland Columbia Symphony, Portland: $4,899
Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, Portland: $4,899
Portland Gay Men's Chorus Inc., Portland: $7,490
Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland: $13,489
Portland Jazz Festival, Inc. dba PDX Jazz, Portland: $9,072
Portland Opera Association, Portland: $22,309
Portland Piano International, Portland: $6,442
Portland Playhouse, Portland: $11,431
Portland Street Art Alliance, Portland: $5,131
Portland Symphonic Choir, Portland: $4,899
Portland Youth Philharmonic, Portland: $7,642
Profile Theatre Project, Portland: $7,477
Regional Arts & Culture Council, Portland: $25,000
Rock 'n' Roll Camp for Girls, Portland: $4,899
Shaking the Tree Theatre, Portland: $4,899
Stumptown Stages, Lake Oswego: $4,899
The Circus Project, Portland: $8,966
The Portland Ballet, Portland: $8,667
The Red Door Project, Portland: $7,939
Third Angle New Music Ensemble, Portland: $5,217
Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland: $8,611
triangle productions, Portland: $6,178
Vibe of Portland, Portland: $4,899
Western Alliance of Arts Administrators, Portland: $6,972
White Bird, Portland: $11,124
Write Around Portland, Portland: $9,822
Young Audiences of Oregon, Portland: $8,192
Young Musicians & Artists, Portland: $4,899
Youth Music Project , West Linn: $6,390
Mid-Valley
Chehalem Center Association, Newberg: $8,536
Children's Educational Theatre, Salem: $4,899
Enlightened Theatrics, Salem: $2,000
Historic Elsinore Theatre Inc., Salem: $6,922
Oregon Symphony Association in Salem , Salem: $5,802
Pentacle Theatre Inc., Salem: $5,087
Salem Art Association, Salem: $11,775
Salem Multicultural Institute, Salem: $7,071
Willamette Art Center, Salem: $4,899
Willamette University, Salem: $9,050
North Central
Columbia Arts, Hood River: $6,952
North Coast
Liberty Restoration Inc., Astoria: $6,694
Northeast
Crossroads Creative and Performing Arts Center Inc., Baker City: $4,899
Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, Inc., La Grande: $4,899
Fishtrap Inc., Enterprise: $6,951
Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph: $4,899
South Central
PLAYA, Summer Lake: $6,065
Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls: $12,806
South Coast
Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education/Washed Ashore, Bandon: $4,899
Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay: $5,598
Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $6,398
South Valley/ Mid Coast
Ballet Fantastique, Eugene: $5,420
Chamber Music Amici, Eugene: $4,899
Community Center for the Performing Arts, Eugene: $7,156
Corvallis Arts Center Inc., Corvallis: $6,749
Corvallis Youth Symphony Association, Corvallis: $4,899
Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove: $4,899
Delgani String Quartet, Eugene: $5,003
Eugene Ballet Company, Eugene: $11,668
Eugene Concert Choir Inc., Eugene: $6,339
Eugene Opera, Eugene: $5,863
Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene: $5,307
Eugene Symphony Association, Inc., Eugene: $18,011
Joint Forces Dance Company, Eugene: $5,294
Lane Arts Council, Eugene: $13,291
Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City: $5,713
Maude I. Kerns Art Center, Eugene: $4,899
Newport Symphony Orchestra, Newport: $4,899
Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene: $16,081
Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport: $11,885
Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Eugene: $6,784
Oregon Folklife Network, Eugene: $4,899
Oregon Mozart Players, Eugene: $4,899
Pacific International Choral Festival, Eugene: $4,899
Shedd Institute for the Arts, The John G. , Eugene: $13,322
Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Otis: $6,533
The Very Little Theatre, Eugene: $4,899
University of Oregon, Eugene: $12,065
Whiteside Theatre Foundation, Corvallis: $2,000
Southern
Chamber Music Concerts, Ashland: $4,899
Collaborative Theatre Project Inc., Medford: $4,899
Grants Pass Museum of Art, Grants Pass: $4,899
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association, Ashland: $25,000
Rogue Valley Art Association, Medford: $6,309
Rogue Valley Chorale Association, Medford: $4,899
Rogue World Music, Ashland: $4,899
Southern Oregon Film Society, Ashland: $6,151
Southern Oregon Repertory Singers, Ashland: $4,899
Southern Oregon University Foundation, Ashland: $4,899
Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon, Medford: $4,899
