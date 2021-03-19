The American School Counselor Association (ASCA) recently announced Crestview Heights Elementary in Waldport, OR, and Taft Elementary in Lincoln City, OR as a Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP).
LCSD Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray outlined why she had a goal to have counselors in all of the LCSD schools.
“Elementary school counselors are educators uniquely trained in child development, learning strategies, self-management, and social skills, who understand and promote success for today’s diverse students," said Dr. Gray. "They implement a comprehensive school counseling program to support students through this important developmental period. The elementary school counseling program provides education, prevention, and intervention activities, which are integrated into all aspects of children’s lives.
"The counseling program teaches knowledge, attitudes, and skills students need to acquire in academic, career, and social/emotional development, which serves as the foundation for future success. The RAMP designation recognizes schools that are committed to delivering an exemplary school counseling program.”
Honorees are awarded for aligning their program with the criteria in the ASCA National Model, a framework for a data-informed school counseling program. Since the program’s inception, more than 900 schools across the country have earned the RAMP designation. Research findings indicate fully implemented school counseling programs are associated with a range of positive student educational and behavioral outcomes.
“This year’s RAMP honorees have shown their commitment to students and the school counseling profession,” said Jill Cook, ASCA executive director. “These schools used data to drive their program development and implementation so all students can achieve success. The RAMP designation distinguishes these schools and encourages school counselors nationwide to strive for excellence.”
Crestview Heights Elementary and Taft Elementary will be honored at a recognition ceremony at ASCA’s annual conference in Las Vegas, Nev., on July 13, 2021.
Wynn Arellano, MA, NCC, School Counselor at Taft Elementary said the reason he decided to go for the RAMP certification is that "Applying for RAMP helped me to critically think about every part of our school's comprehensive counseling program, to ensure its effectiveness, equitability, and efficiency."
Lauren Evans, School Counselor at Crestview Heights Elementary explains, “I chose to pursue RAMP certification to help deepen my practice as a school counselor. By following best practices in school counseling, I am able to provide my students with multiple levels of social/emotional, and mental health supports which is very much needed in Waldport.
"The best part of my job is seeing students use the skills that I've taught them in their lives, like taking a deep breath before acting out of anger. I am hopeful that I can make a lasting impact on students to help them achieve their fullest potential. I am so grateful to be working in such a wonderful community and school. Nothing compares to the feeling of support and community when working at Crestview, everyone that works here is absolutely devoted to the success of all of the students. I am proud to be part of the Irish Team.”
The LCSD counseling cohort now includes six elementary counselors, seven middle/high school counselors, and two counselors at charter schools. Beginning in the fall of 2018, the cohort participated in two years of professional development regarding the American School Counseling Association (ASCA) model.
LCSD is now implementing this work, and each school counselor has developed a multi-year plan to put the essential elements of the ASCA model in place. The counseling cohort meets monthly for collaboration and continued professional development.
