The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents the exhibit “The Short Days of Winter,” by Agnes Field,” from Jan. 8 to Feb. 26 in the Upstairs Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center (777 NW Beach Dr.). An Astoria-based artist, Field will exhibit paintings on panel and other substrata. Following current COVID-19 protocols, a soft opening will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Jan. 8, with the artist making remarks at 2 p.m.
Born and raised in Astoria, Agnes Field moved to New York City and studied at the School of Visual Arts. She completed her graduate work in studio art at New York University before working at Studio Art International in Florence and Venice. Fields is a founding board member of Astoria Visual Arts and KMUN-FM radio and has been a practicing artist on the North Oregon Coast for over 20 years. Most recently she awarded a PICA Precipice Fund grant—funded by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Arts and the Calligram Foundation—to restore and repurpose, along with two other artists, an historic local park. Field’s work has been shown nationally and internationally and can be found on the coast at Astoria Visual Arts Gallery, Cannon Beach Gallery, Fairweather Gallery and others.
“Most of the materials I use are recycled or found material and occasionally the materials define the direction of my work,” Field said. “I do believe in material identity—that certain materials have their own possibilities and sense of time. The tension is between chance and choice—the unexpected given or the decisions made.”
Given current COVID-19 guidelines, the Newport Visual Arts Center (VAC) is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The Newport Visual Arts Center adheres to all health and safety protocol provided by the Governor’s Office as well as the City of Newport. All visitors to the VAC are required to wear proper masks and have their temperature taken prior to entry.
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts manages the Newport Visual Arts Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center and serves as the regional arts council for Oregon’s seven coastal counties.
