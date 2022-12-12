The Lincoln Cultural Center Chessman Gallery announces its next exhibit, “Enchanted Grounds” by Janet Runger and Veta Bakhtina. The exhibit opens Dec. 16 at the gallery inside the Lincoln City Culture Center at 540 NE Higheasy 101 in Lincoln City.
Janet Runger
Runger is an American assemblage artist. She is a lifelong artifact collector with a background in art education.
Veta Bakhtina
Bakhtina is a Russian classical oil painter with a background in set design. She draws her inspiration from her trans-cultural background and heritage.
The collaboration between these two artists started through friendship and with a simple line drawing of a “hoarder bug” by Runger, which Bakhtina then turned it into a three-dimensional assemblage masterpiece.
They have collaborated in this fashion, bouncing off inspiration from one another ever since. Both said they have an eye and heart for the deep, magical, and mysterious that inspires their work.
The Gallery describes this whimsical and magical exhibit will be an exploration of the collaboration between these two skilled artists.
It will be open to the public Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and by appointment through Jan. 31.
An opening reception is scheduled for the exhibit from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. A virtual gallery tour will be posted on Facebook Saturday, Dec. 17 @lincolncityculture
