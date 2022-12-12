Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Lincoln Cultural Center Chessman Gallery announces its next exhibit, “Enchanted Grounds” by Janet Runger and Veta Bakhtina. The exhibit opens Dec. 16 at the gallery inside the Lincoln City Culture Center at 540 NE Higheasy 101 in Lincoln City.

The Artists

Artists Janet Runger and Veta Bakhtina.

Janet Runger

The Artwork

This is an example of the artwork from ‘Enchanted Grounds’ opening at the Chessman Gallery Dec. 16.
‘Enchanted Grounds’

This is an example of the artwork from ‘Enchanted Grounds’ opening at the Chessman Gallery Dec. 16.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you like or dislike the new artwork outside the Lincoln City Cultural Center?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.