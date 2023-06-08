Freed Gallery presents Meet the Artist Series.

Joel Nickel, “Abstract Geometric” artist and retired Lutheran pastor will show his works and discuss his creative process at the Freed Gallery at 2 p.m. June 17.

On Display
Enamel Pendant

Enamel pendant.
Nickel Pendant

Nickel pendant.
