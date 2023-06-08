Freed Gallery presents Meet the Artist Series.
Joel Nickel, “Abstract Geometric” artist and retired Lutheran pastor will show his works and discuss his creative process at the Freed Gallery at 2 p.m. June 17.
Joel Nickel, "Abstract Geometric" artist and retired Lutheran pastor will show his works and discuss his creative process at the Freed Gallery at 2 p.m. June 17.
“I’m interested in the harmonic balance of color and form in an asymmetrical world—a world that often feels out of balance and disharmonious," Nickel said. "Within the clash of color, random shapes and the pull of gravity we can discover tranquility in a fractured world and carry away an image on the retina of a slice of peace, joy and humor."
Nickel carries his distinctive style from paintings into elegant Cloisonne jewelry.
The art of cloisonne, separating and dividing the colors of enamel with silver wire, goes back to the 14th century. Nickel uses this technique with his abstract geometric style to give his jewelry a modern edge.
In addition to Nickel’s there will be three other, “Meet the Artist” shows throughout the summer. Details at www.freedgallery.com.
History
The Freed Gallery, located at 6119 Highway 101, has been in Lincoln City for 27 years. Lee Freed opened the gallery in 1996 and along with her staff, continues to run the gallery. The Gallery features over 100 artists, including the wind sculptures of Lyman Whitaker that decorate the lawn of the gallery.
For more information, call 547-996-5600.
