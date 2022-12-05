Sitka Center

The Sitka Center campus in Otis.

Please join us Dec. 8 for our 2022 Winter Keynote & Book Reading of Rainbow Rainbow with Lydia Conklin followed by a conversation and Q&A co-facilitated by Callum Angus.

2018 Sitka writer-in-residence Lydia Conklin will read from Rainbow Rainbow, their debut collection of short stories. In this exuberant, prize-winning collection, queer, trans and gender-nonconforming characters seek love and connection in hilarious and heart-rending stories that reflect the complexity of our current moment.

