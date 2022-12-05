Please join us Dec. 8 for our 2022 Winter Keynote & Book Reading of Rainbow Rainbow with Lydia Conklin followed by a conversation and Q&A co-facilitated by Callum Angus.
2018 Sitka writer-in-residence Lydia Conklin will read from Rainbow Rainbow, their debut collection of short stories. In this exuberant, prize-winning collection, queer, trans and gender-nonconforming characters seek love and connection in hilarious and heart-rending stories that reflect the complexity of our current moment.
About the Keynote: Lydia Conklin is an American short story writer and cartoonist. Conklin has received a Stegner Fellowship, a Rona Jaffe Writer’s Award, three Pushcart Prizes, a grant from the Elizabeth George Foundation and a Fulbright fellowship. Conklin's fiction has appeared in Tin House, American Short Fiction, The Southern Review, The Paris Review and elsewhere.
About the Co-host: Callum Angus is a trans writer and editor living in Portland, Oregon. He is the author of the story collection A Natural History of Transition, published by Metonymy Press in 2021 and a finalist for a Lambda Literary Award in Transgender Fiction, the Edmund White Award for Debut Fiction, and an Oregon Book Award/Ken Kesey Award in Fiction. Callum holds an MFA in fiction from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, a BA in geography from Mount Holyoke College, and has taught writing at Smith College, UMass Amherst, and Clark College in Vancouver, Washington.
This Winter Keynote Talk & Book Reading is a free Zoom event with Lydia Conklin and co- facilitated Callum Angus at 4 p.m. Thursday Dec. 8. This event is hosted by Sitka Center for Art and Ecology.
