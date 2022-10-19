Amanda Megyes-McCave directs a series of vignettes on love in the “almost” town of Almost, Maine. This is Amanda’s first directorial adventure with Theatre West, but she is no novice to the director’s chair. She brings years of experience all the way from Montana.
The Story
One cold, clear winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal and the hearts mend – almost – in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.
The play runs October 27 thru November 19 at Theatre West, at 3536 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.
There is one matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 13.
For Reservations call Theatre West at 541-994-5663. Seating is on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets for the show are $20 for adults. $18 for seniors (60 and over) and $12 for students under 12.
The Cast
Ren Jacob Robin Kirsch
Dave Jones Bonnie Ross
Christina Contreras Hazel Fiedler
Gavin Suckow Julie Fiedler
Bryan Kirsch Alice Luchau
Sean Tonner
Theatre West is a non-profit, all volunteer community theatre dating back to 1975. Membership is open to all with dues at $15.00 per year for individuals, $25.00 for couples and $35.00 for families. Everyone in the community is invited to join and support our Lincoln City community theatre.
For more information visit www.theatrewest.com or call 541-994-5663 anytime. You will also find Theatre West of Lincoln City on Facebook.
