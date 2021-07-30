Provided by Samaritan Health Services
U-pick season at Gibson Farms in Siletz (23226 Siletz Hwy) runs through August 5. They will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $2 per pound. Gibson Farms will provide a picking bucket, but you will need your own containers for the blueberries. Pick and enjoy one of the best natural sources of antioxidants!
Online: Cancer Support Group
Wednesday, August 4 & 18, 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Open to all individuals who are living with cancer, cancer survivors, or caring for a loved one with cancer. Meets the first and third Wednesday of each month. For more information, contact Amy Coppa at 541-574-4684. (FREE) SHS sponsored
To learn about other cancer support groups, such as the Man to Man Cancer Support Group, Breast Cancer Support Group or Caregiver Support Groups, contact the Samaritan Cancer Resource Center at 541-768-2171.
Online: Grief Support Group
Thursday, August 5, 12, 19 & 26,3:30 to 5 p.m. Education and support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. The loss does not have to be recent. Meets every Thursday and is led by a trained medical social worker. For more information and to register, please call Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Newport at 541- 574-1811. (FREE) SHS sponsored
Serene Sisters
Thursday, August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Meets weekly. For questions or more information, call 503-750-3670. (FREE) Not affiliated with SHS
Online: EFT Tapping:
Reducing Fear
Saturday, August 7, 10:30 to 11:25 a.m.
Put fear in the trunk and get back into the driver’s seat of your life. Use Tapping to move out of fear and into a place of calm and confidence. Join Karen Aquinas for a group tapping session in a relaxed and supportive online setting. For more information and to register, visit https://lu.ma/EFT-Tapping (FREE) Not affiliated with SHS
Online: EFT Tapping:
Energy Wellness
Monday, August 9, 9:30 to 10:25 p.m.
Whether you are new to tapping or a pro, you’ll benefit from taking this hour to relax your body and move into a better feeling and healthier place. For more information and to register, visit https://lu.ma/EFT-Tapping (FREE) Not affiliated with SHS
Online: Childbirth Preparation
Tuesday, August 3, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Three-week series to help expectant women and their partners prepare for upcoming labor and birth. To register, call 541-917-4884 or enroll at www.pollywogfamily.org (FREE) SHS sponsored
Al-Anon – Serenity by the Sea
Tuesday, August 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31, 7 to 8 p.m.
Weekly support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For more information call Wendy at 971-219-2167 or email hhhill@cablespeed.com The meeting will be simultaneously online using Zoom. Meeting ID: 332 066 359, Passcode: 4673. (FREE) Not affiliated with SHS
Online: Essential Oils 101
Wednesday, August 4, 11, 18 & 25, 9 to 10 a.m.
Discover the benefits of essential oils. For more information, free samples or to register, email Dana at dana@essentiallygolden.com or call 541-951-6189. (FREE) Not affiliated with SHS
Community Heartsaver CPR AED Class –Adult, Child and Infant
Friday, August 27, 9 to 12:30 p.m.
This American Heart Association class will help you recognize cardiac arrest, get emergency care on the way quickly, and help the person until more advanced care arrives to take over. You will learn how to perform CPR, how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) and how to help someone who is choking. This course is designed for people with little or no medical training. If you are interested, contact Amy Conner at 541-574-4952. Cost includes a student workbook and a 2-year certification. Space is limited. Cost: $45 – SHS sponsored
Family Caregiver Support Group
Wednesday, August 18, 12 to 1 p.m.
Discuss common feelings and learn about resources that offer help. Meets the third Wednesday of each month. If you are interested in attending or you would like more information, please email Dixie at firstaid2015@icloud.com or call 541-270-7020. (FREE) Not affiliated with SHS
Online: Medicare Webinar
Wednesday, August 18, 12 to 1:30 p.m.
Samaritan Health Plans will share information about Medicare and their Medicare Advantage plans. There is no cost or obligation. Registration is required. Visit https://medicare.samhealthplans.org/meeting or call 800-832-4580. If the online session does not work for you, there will be an in-person meeting at the Center for Health Education in Newport on September 9 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Please go online or call to register. (FREE) SHS sponsored
Online: Breastfeeding Basics Class
Monday, August 23, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Single class focused on breastfeeding. Learn about establishing a good milk supply, preventing common problems, pumping, normal infant feeding behavior, milk storage and more. To register, call 541-917-4884 or enroll at www.pollywogfamily.org (FREE) – SHS sponsored
Parkinson’s Support Group
Tuesday, August 10, 3 to 4 p.m.
Peer-led support group. Get information and support from others living with Parkinson’s. Meets the second Tuesday of each month. For more information, call 541-336-3224. (FREE) – Not affiliated with SHS
Online: EFT Tapping:
Decluttering
Monday, August 16, 5 to 5:55 p.m.
Join Karen Aquinas for a group tapping session in a relaxed and supportive online setting. In this group session, learn to tap on issues that come up when you try to get rid of things or find yourself wanting to hang on to things you don’t really want or need. For more information and to register, visit https://lu.ma/EFT-Tapping (FREE) – Not affiliated with SHS
Health Education Workshops starting soon:
Prevent T2 / Diabetes Prevention Program, Freedom from Smoking and Living Well with Chronic Conditions. Registration is required. Visit www.samhealth.org/HealthEdHub for upcoming dates and online registration. For more info email SHSHealthEd@samhealth.org (FREE) SHS sponsored
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.