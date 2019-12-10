Visitors to the popular Drift Creek Falls are encouraged to use an alternate route to access the trailhead this winter.
Starting Dec. 16 and continuing through the end of February, drivers may experience intermittent delays on Cougar Mountain Road (FS 17) while road stabilization repairs are conducted. The construction work is weather dependent and the length of delays will be unpredictable.
During this time, drivers are encouraged to access Drift Creek Falls trailhead via South Drift Creek Road, off of Highway 101 south of Lincoln City, to avoid delays and construction equipment.
For more information, contact Lola Coombe, project engineer, at 541-563-8409, call the Hebo Ranger District at 503-392-5100, or check the web for current conditions.
