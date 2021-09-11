B’nai B’rith Camp (BB Camp) is set to host its first fundraiser concert at their newly built amphitheater on September 26. Renowned pianist and BB Camp Supporter, Michael Allen Harrison, and his All-Star Band will be performing.
The event begins at 3 p.m. with a picnic style barbecue meal and tours of BB Camp’s campus, including the newly built northside cabins and Ampitheater/Aquatics Center. Michael Allen Harrison and the All-Star Band will begin their performance at 4 p.m.
Tickets are $20 a person or $40 a family, including BBQ lunch and concert. Tickets can be purchased online at bbcamp.org/bbq. Additional donations to the camp’s fundraiser will be appreciated.
“Serving our community during this extraordinarily challenging time has been a true blessing,” shared Michelle Koplan, BB Camp Chief Executive Officer. “Thanks to our committed community and many donors, we have been able to continue to do this important work. We look forward to gathering the community to celebrate our community, raise needed funding, and enjoy the beautiful music of Michael Allen Harrison and his All Star Band.”
The health and safety of the community are the camp’s highest priority. BB Camp will continue to follow current OHA COVID-19 guidance for this event. Concert-goers will be required to show proof of vaccination and wear masks during the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for socially distant festival-style seating.
The fundraiser will contribute to BB Camp’s continued support of the Lincoln County community.
The BB Camp BBQ & Concert will support BB Camp’s work in the local community, particularly the popular BB Day Camp Lincoln City and the Lincoln City Food program. For years, the local community has gathered at BB Camp for the Spaghetti Dinner in May. The BB Camp BBQ & Concert replaces this event.
Since 2006, BB Day Camp Lincoln City has provided the children the opportunity to have an amazing week at camp including hydro-tubing on Devil’s Lake, canoeing, swim lessons, a ropes course, music, arts & crafts, sports, drama, and team building games that foster independence and cooperation. Children are fed delicious and nutritious breakfasts, hot lunches, and snacks as part of their day camp experience and given books to take home weekly as part of the BB Reads program. More than two-thirds of the children attending the BB Day Camp Lincoln City receive financial assistance through scholarships.
Since 2013, B’nai B’rith Camp has provided free meals to nearby Lincoln County children eligible for free and reduced lunch through the USDA Summer Food Services Program. With COVID-19 impacting school food programs and increasing food insecurity in the state, BB Camp expanded has been serving meals daily to local children at three locations in the County. BB Camp has served over 165,000 meals to food insecure children since June 2020.
In September 2020, wildfires hit Oregon, courageous firefighters stopped the treacherous Echo Mountain Complex Wildfire just blocks away from camp! As BB Camp turned its attention to post-fire recovery, their commitment and efforts focused on continuing to provide free, delivered meals to food-insecure and hungry children in our local Lincoln County area, as well as to the evacuees from the Echo Mountain Complex Wildfire. BB Camp continues serving meals to fire survivors and has served over 135,00 meals to date.
