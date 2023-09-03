The annual meeting of The Giving Circle is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Samaritan Center for Health Education in Newport.
The Giving Circle is a project of the Pacific Communities Health District Foundation (PCHD). Participation is open to any individual interested in actively supporting the health and well-being of their local community, with an emphasis on children and adults who identify as female.
The Giving Circle is a collective philanthropy group, according to PCHD Foundation Associate Director Karla Clem.
“Each participant donates an equal amount annually to a fund, then the group decides how the funds will be allocated to help improve the health and well-being of those within the scope of care provided by Samaritan Pacific Health Services,” Clem said. “There is a huge need for assistance in our rural health care area. Fortunately, I have discovered that there are so many people in our community with equally huge, generous hearts.”
The annual contribution for participants to vote on grant allocations is $250. Prospective participants are invited to attend the annual meeting as a guest.
The featured speaker at the annual meeting will be Lesley Ogden, MD, CEO of Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Ogden will share information about the state of health care in Lincoln County and beyond. Also, hospital department managers and staff will present information about projects to be considered for The Giving Circle’s grant awards.
A light dinner will be served.
Current and prospective members of The Giving Circle are invited to RSVP by Monday, Sept. 11, to Karla Clem at kclem@samhealth.org or 541-574-4912.
