Community Event
Country Media, Inc.

The annual meeting of The Giving Circle is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Samaritan Center for Health Education in Newport.

The Giving Circle is a project of the Pacific Communities Health District Foundation (PCHD). Participation is open to any individual interested in actively supporting the health and well-being of their local community, with an emphasis on children and adults who identify as female.

