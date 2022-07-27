Beach Bum Vintage will feature a two-hour artist demonstration by local 81-year-old talent Toni Hart as a charity benefit for Backpacks for Kids Food Program. The artist will be at the shop from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to show her technique in alcohol ink painting, with questions encouraged. The shop is located at 4235 SW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City.
More than 50 small original paintings by Toni Hart will be for sale, plus greeting cards. All proceeds will go to Backpacks for Kids.
