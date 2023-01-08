Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Newport Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation has teamed up with North Lincoln Sanitary Service, Thompson’s Sanitary Service and Lincoln County surf shops to help clean up local beaches this winter.

Small Plastics

Small plastics, shown here from a previous beach cleanup, are often found littering the beach.

For their work to keep the local beaches clean, volunteers will be entered to win monthly prizes donated by the surf shop partners and the Surfrider Foundation.

