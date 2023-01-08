The Newport Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation has teamed up with North Lincoln Sanitary Service, Thompson’s Sanitary Service and Lincoln County surf shops to help clean up local beaches this winter.
For their work to keep the local beaches clean, volunteers will be entered to win monthly prizes donated by the surf shop partners and the Surfrider Foundation.
Monthly beach cleanups began Dec. 10 and are scheduled on the second Saturday of each month in January and February:
Jan. 14
Feb. 11
Volunteers can use their own supplies or pick up bags and gloves and then drop off debris at any of the partner surf shops before 2 p.m. In doing so, they will receive a ticket for the prize drawing at one of the following area surf shops:
ZuhG Life Surf Shop at 3219 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City
Pura Vida Surf Shop at 845 1st Street in Otter Rock
South Beach Surf Shop at Aquarium Village, 3101 Ferryslip Road #619 in South Beach
Ossies Surf Shop at 4900 Oregon Coast Highway in Newport
