The Lincoln City beach wheelchair is stored in a locked blue storage container at the beach access on the west end of SW 51st Street, by the covered picnic shelter. The chair is available for check out at no charge, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rentals, available on a first-come, first-serve basis, are limited to one per day to allow for the sanitation of the chair after each use. In the event of extreme weather warnings, the wheelchair is not available to checkout. Currently the beach wheelchair does not have an advance reservation system in place. It offers an unlock code for the day of use, which may be obtained after 8am on the chosen day. Instructions on how to access the wheelchair can be found on lincolncity.org. From the homepage, go to “City Departments,” then “Parks & Recreation,” then “ADA Access,” and then “Wheelchair.” This will provide instructions. If you need further assistance with reservations, please contact Cheryl Knight, Parks and Recreation Admin Assistant, at 541-996-1224 or cknight@lincolncity.org.
