Cynthia Longhat-Adams is a self-learned-multimedia artist and creator of things. She paints with Pyrographic methods, which offer unmatchable challenges and rewards to her style of art.
“The drive of ingenuity leads me to a constant motivation of experimenting and learning,” longhat-Adams said.
Her process of experimenting in her art, and growth in the field of firepainting, can be seen as having a simultaneous connection, encompassing the world in its ever-evolving process.
Longhat-Adams shared, “The organic and sensory filled process of burning, along with the photo realism I try to achieve, has allowed my paintings the visual experience of coming alive, my greatest motivation.”
What is firepainting?
It is accomplished in a very slow process using hot electric pens in the shape of small balls. When held to the canvas of wood or paper, it burns, changing the cellular structure. The depth of burn controls the many shades of a painting. Longhat-Adams developed her techniques of pyrography over six years to reach the level now seen in her art.
Cynthia Longhat-Adams work is featured and available for purchase at the Artist Studio Association’s, Beachstone Gallery, 620 Hwy 101, in Lincoln City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.