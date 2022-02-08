It is always too soon until it is too late. Taking care of business, it's time. Who has the passwords? Who knows the secrets? Where is everything? What is the executor's job and how can we help them ahead of time? No matter where you are in the journey of life there will be an end point. The best deaths are when the business of end-of-life matters are taken care of by you.
Many folks have a will and most have a game plan in their mind but the answer to whether they have shared these with family members or executors is often no. Information on property decisions, material goods, executor duties, celebrations, getting your family involved with positivity…and so many more topics will be covered in this two-session open format course.
Join the Newport 60+ Activity Center from 1-3 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 11 and Feb. 18. This class is open to families, friends, individuals and caregivers. The facilitator is Barbara Bush, a retired Firefighter, EMT, RN with extensive experience in emergency, disaster, and hospice settings.
To register for this presentation, go online to: www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the “Browse the catalog and register.” For additional information, call the office at 541-265-9617, or stop by at 20 SE 2nd Street in Newport. Find the center on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewportSeniorActivityCenter
