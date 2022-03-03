Jane Wilson’s exquisite coiled gourd vessels have been admired, gifted and treasured by visitors since her first exhibit in April 2021 and now you can learn to make one of your own in this one day class, Tuesday, March 8, at the Lincoln City Cultural Center Fiber Arts Studio Gallery.
Learn to attach cord to a gourd with a basket weaving technique with two types of coiling, open and closed. Beads will be added for embellishment. You will be able to finish this project in class.
There will be a selection of color combinations to choose from, including natural. Fee, $70 and supplies. Fee paid to teacher at the class, $35. Proof of vaccinations and masks required in the class.
Call 541-994-9994 to register.
Supplies kit contains:
• 4”to 5” prepared hard-shell gourd
• 1/16” drill bit • Tiger Tape
• 6 yd. hand dyed cord
• 12 yds. 4 ply waxed linen thread
• Size 22 tapestry needle
• Size 6/0 beads • Push Pin
• Step by step instructions with colored photos
What students need to bring to class:
Pencil • Scissors • Apron • Cordless drill
The new Fiber Arts Studio Gallery is just opposite the main entrance from the Chessman Gallery inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. Lincoln City Cultural Center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Monday. COVID-19 guidelines followed in the cultural center.
