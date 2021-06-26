Berlin honored with Gold Award

Bryanna Berlin is an Ambassador Girl Scout with Troop 10143 in Lincoln City. She has spent the last year working on her Gold Award Project. The Gold Award is the highest honor earned in Girl Scouts. The Gold Award recognizes leadership, effort and impact girls have on their community.
Her idea became a project that produced 230 colorful, bright comfortable pillow cases for kids at Doernbecher Hospital.
Bryanna’s project idea came out of her love of a friend who lost his battle with cancer as a teenager. Doernbecher was a place he spent a lot of time. Anything soft, colorful and cozy brought some much needed joy.
Even as Covid hit and she was forced to adjust her plan she was still able to collect donations of material and with the assistance of some amazing sewers produced 230 pillow cases.
Her perseverance, determination, organization and ability to adapt even as she worked to graduate from high school has brought Bryanna to the completion of this project. Children who are going through the toughest battle will have a bit of sunshine to lay their heads upon.
As an Ambassador Girl Scout myself I find Bryanna to be an inspiration as I begin my own journey to Gold Award. Girl Scouts build Courage, Confidence and Character.
Anna- Troop 10143
