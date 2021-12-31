Did you know there are amazing and mysterious underwater forests found just offshore along the Oregon coast? Bull kelp are large seaweeds that grow in “forests,” forming canopies in the Oregon coast's rocky subtidal waters. They can grow up to 10 inches per day and can be as much as 60 feet tall. Kelp forests are essential to our coastal fisheries.
Find out more about these underwater forests in a free, live webinar at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12.. The event is co-hosted by the Audubon Society of Lincoln City, Oregon Shores, and Oregon Coast Community College. Guest speaker, Sara Hamilton, is a subtidal ecologist. She received her Ph.D. from Oregon State University and is a post doc student at the University of California Davis. She will be introduced by Jesse Jones of CoastWatch, the volunteer program of Oregon Shores.
Hamilton studies kelp forest ecology, focusing on population dynamics of bull kelp and the ecology of purple urchins. She is passionate about studying kelps and will share about current research conducted by divers on the southern Oregon coast, and about restoration and recovery of kelps in Oregon.
Hamilton will share how Oregon's kelp forests work and how they are changing. Factors like climate change, heatwaves, storms, disease, otters, and urchins are changing the landscape of Oregon's kelp forests. So what did Oregon's kelp forests used to look like, how are they doing today, and how can Oregonians influence what they will look like 100 years into the future? Register for this free live webinar to learn all this and more.
