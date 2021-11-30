We all love Oregon’s public beaches, but there is so much more to our amazing coastline. Learn about rocky habitats on shorelines, submerged reefs, and offshore islands. Find out about the abundance of seabirds, marine mammals, intriguing intertidal creatures, undersea kelp forests, and sea life inhabiting our ocean coastline. Co-hosted by the Audubon Society of Lincoln City and Oregon Shores, this webinar series promises to inform and spark your curiosity. There is a great lineup of guest speakers who will share their expertise and passion for all things coastal.
On Dec. 8, “Beyond the Beach: Oregon’s Rocky Coast” will be a panel discussion on the ways noteworthy places along the Oregon coast are designated to be protected for the marine life that is dependent on them. Find out where these places are located and how to enjoy them in a responsible manner so their bountiful resources are available for generations to come.
Start out 2022 with learning about mysterious undersea kelp forests. The Jan. 12 “Beyond the Beach: Mysterious Undersea Kelp Forests” webinar will fascinate you with descriptions of what Oregon's kelp forests used to look like, how are they doing today, and how Oregonians can influence what our kelp forests will look like 100 years into the future.
All webinars are one hour beginning at 6:30 pm. To learn more, visit
