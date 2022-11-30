Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Necks were craning and eyebrows were raised last week, as a shiny, stainless steel assemblage took shape on the lawn of the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

Assembling the Artwork
At the Top

Drivers traveling along Highway 101 were the first to see this long-awaited artwork by Portland/New York based artist Pete Beeman.

Artist with the Artwork

Pete Beeman with the artwork.
Artist and Book

Artist Pete Beeman in his Portland workshop with a book made by Lincoln City kids. The book tells their version of the sculpture's "origin story."
