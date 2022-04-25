The Lincoln Pops is a quintessential big band playing swing, standards and big band fare. With 19 musicians and four vocalists, the Pops’ big sound includes trumpets, trombones, saxophones, piano, drums, guitar and vibraphone, along with a variety of vocalists.
John Bringetto has been the band leader since 2009, and their drummer has played in the band for over 35 years. The age group of the band ranges from early 20's to late 70's, so the band is striving to keep this genre of music alive in Lincoln County.
On April 30, the Lincoln Pops will be performing some of the latest jazz arrangements by East Coast arranger Gordon Goodwin. There will also be some Latin music, standards from the Glenn Miller era, Frank Sinatra and more.
The dance floor is open, but a partner is not required. You’re free to just sit back and tap your toes through three sets of fun. Complimentary cookies and punch. Beer and wine sold separately.
The dance will be held at the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $24 general, $22 seniors, $17 youth. LCCC membership discount and complimentary tickets will be honored.
For more information call the center, 541-994-9994. To purchase tickets, head to https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=lccc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.