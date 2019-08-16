How often do you have the opportunity to dance to the live music of a big band in Lincoln City?
Now is your chance; Central Oregon Coast’s own Lincoln Pops Orchestra (also known as “Lincoln Pops Big Band”) will be swinging and hopping at The Beach Club on Saturday, August 24 from 7 - 10 p.m.
The Lincoln Pops Big Band, led by John Bringetto, has evolved into one of the finest big bands in Oregon and is dedicated to preserving and passing along the heritage of the big band era. Members include current and retired professional musicians, band directors, former high school and college players, a college student, and a high school student.
With five saxophones, six trumpets, four trombones, piano, guitar, bass, drums, congas, vibraphone and four vocalists, the Pops put on a dynamic show. The band will be playing music from the swing era, Latin, blues, and hard-driving jazz.
The Beach Club is located at 2020 SE 22nd Street in Lincoln City (the old Elks Club building). The interior has been completely refurbished, as well as a great dance floor, there is a full bar and restaurant on site.
Tickets are available only at the door, cash only, $14 per person. Minors are welcome to stay until 10 p.m.
For more information, call Julie at 541-418-5468, or Amanda at 541-272-9597.
