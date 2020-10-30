To celebrate Halloween, the Bijou Theatre in Lincoln City planned to show George A. Romero’s original 1978 zombie classic DAWN OF THE DEAD.
With showtime scheduled for 10 p.m., Bijou owners were told they had to cancel the showing due to COVID-19 state guidlines that prohibit businesses to be open past 10 p.m.
Tickets for the showing were $5, which were planned to be donated to Angels Anonymous to go directly to the Echo Mountain Complex fire victims relief.
"People can come to the Bijou for a refund of tickets already bought, or contact us to say go ahead and donate to Echo Mountain fire relief," Owner Betsy Altomare said.
But movie lovers are not out of luck if they're hoping to catch a spooky film for the holiday. Altomere said the Bijou will be showing THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS (PG) at all of their 2 p.m. shows this week.
And, as a special bonus, at the Halloween show if kids come dressed in costume they get a free treat.
Distancing and PPE face masks are required. They are keeping with their new cleaning protocols. Every seat is cleaned before and after all shows along with the use of the E*MIST electrostatic disinfecting sprayer.
