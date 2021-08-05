While people may only know David Knell as “that guy” who played in “that movie,” those who attend The Bijou Theatre’s showing of PIG on Friday, August 6 will have the opportunity to see the man who played Chef Finway along side Nicholas Cage in the flesh. And they will not be likely to forget the fourth generation actor who makes his home in the Pacific Northwest.
Knell has appeared in movies including Total Recall, Turner & Hooch, Splash and Spring Break, as well as numerous television credits throughout his acting career that has spanned more than 40 years. He said his career has often been built upon being in the right place at the right time, as was his audition for the move PIG.
PIG stars Nicholas Cage, who is a truffle hunter in the Oregon wilderness. When his beloved foraging pig is kidnapped, he returns to his past in Portland.
“This particular film is one of my favorite films ever,” he said. “With or without me in it.”
While Knell has worked with stars such as Tom Hanks and Arnold Schwarzenegger, after he was selected for the roll as Chef Finway, he said he Googled, “what’s it like to work with Nicholas Cage?”
Even then, he wasn’t sure what to expect.
Knell said it is typical to shoot three pages of script in a day, but in PIG, he and Cage did an intense nine pages of script in just one day. He described working with Cage as a “tango of acting.”
Knell said on opening night, he will introduce the film and stay for questions and answers after the show.
“I’m very pleased that they are showing this at The Bijou Theatre and I’m so happy to support this local business,” Knell said.
There will be two shows daily at 2 p.m. and 7:30 pm. for one week.
You can reserve seats at cinemalovers.com, which they recommend. There is still somewhat distancing in seats. Masks are required for those who have not been vaccinated. Tickets are $9 for adults and $7.50 for seniors.
The movie is rated R.
