Lincoln City and Audubon Society of Lincoln City birders invite you to join us on Friday March 30 for a bird walk through Hostetler and Devil’s Lake State Parks.
This two-hour walk starts at 9 a.m. in the parking area adjacent to Hostetler Park. No registration is required and beginning birders are welcome. Binoculars and guidebooks are provided for those who need them. Dress for the weather.
This walk through parks in the center of Lincoln City is part of a series of birding tours led by ASLC field trip leaders in partnership with Lincoln City Parks and Recreation and Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau.
This is an easy walk from the park on the north bank of the D River just east of Highway 101, over the D-Lake State Park board walk, through the campground to the dock on D Lake. We’ll be watching for earliest arriving summer song birds as well as osprey, and the year-round resident birds of these wetlands such as wrens, sparrows, and woodpeckers. From the D River and the dock on D Lake, we’ll see resident wading birds, water birds such as grebes and ducks as well as raptors.
Directions
From Highway 101, in Lincoln City, just north of the D River, turn east on NE 1st Street, at Comfort Inn gravel road. Park in the lot adjacent to the D River. Call 541-992-9720 for more information.
Mark your calendar for ASLC’s next monthly birding field trip Saturday, April 14 to Alder Island Loop Trail at Siletz National Wildlife Refuge.
Lincoln City is sponsoring a series of free public family friendly bird walks this summer in Lincoln City parks and natural areas. Field trips will be led by Audubon Society of Lincoln City volunteers and binoculars and field guides are available.
Beginning birders and families are particularly welcome. Mark your calendar for the next Lincoln City Bird Walk on April 28 to Spring Lake just off Highway 101 in the Oceanlake area.
Audubon Society of Lincoln City offers free birding field trips to birding sites throughout Lincoln and Tillamook Counties on the second Saturday of most months during the year. Beginning birders are welcome. Binoculars and guidebooks are available for those who don’t have their own, and carpooling is usually an option.
See http://lincolncityaudubon.org/calendar.html for upcoming field trip descriptions.
