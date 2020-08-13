Want a feel-good way to start the Labor Day holiday weekend? Give blood!
Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital is hosting the American Red Cross Bloodmobile on Friday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all donors are gratefully appreciated.
The American Red Cross, which supplies blood products to the hospital, has had challenges in recent months with donor recruitment and the inability to hold large-scale blood drives during the COVID-19 pandemic. To further magnify this, blood product use has increased as a result of medical procedures ramping back up to full capacity at local hospitals.
Anyone who can safely donate blood is encouraged to do so. All coronavirus safety precautions will be in place. COVID antibody testing will be included along with a free pair of Red Cross branded socks while supplies last.
Sign up today at redcrossblood.org. Look for the Find A Blood Drive search field and type in SNLH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.