Newport’s Performing Arts Center will be home to a new spring festival in Nye Beach. The event will be held from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, April 30.
Event organizers are members of the Leadership Lincoln County class of 2022 in collaboration with the greater Newport Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts.
“We really want it to have a welcoming, festive, community marketplace vibe - showing off everything that makes Newport great,” said Jason Holland, executive director of Oregon Coast Council for the Arts. “Most of the festival’s events will be free and open to the public. Activities will include live music, performances, a silent disco, art workshops, and a surf swap hosted by Babes on Waves, which is an organization dedicated to getting more women and girls into surf culture.”
The festival will also showcase some of Newport’s finest artisans and vendors, as well as a food truck court with some amazing local bites.
“bloomNewport will also feature some of the best local breweries around,” said event organizer Talania King from Rogue Ales and Spirits.
The beer and garden will be the only paid portion of the event. Tickets are available for pre-purchase online and will also be available the day of the festival. The $25 dollar entry earns you a custom tasting glass as well as five tickets for tastings of local craft beer.
Additional taster-tickets are also available for purchase. All proceeds will go to support the arts in our community. Pre-purchase tickets through the arts council website: https://coastarts.org/events/bloom-newport/
Event organizers are producing the event for the first time but hope it becomes an annual spring festival.
“We love our visitors here in Newport but we also want this to be a celebration with our community by our community,” said event organizer Shelby Houston. “And we really want this celebration to grow!”
Presale tickets and additional information about the festival can be found on Instagram @bloomNewport and on the Newport Performing Arts Center’s Facebook Page (@NewportPerformingArts). Interested vendors are encouraged to contact bloomnewport@gmail.com
