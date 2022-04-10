A free online workshop, Building Black Pride: Infancy through Adolescence, will take place from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. It is open to all families in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties with children of all ages.
This workshop will be presented by Terrance Harris, who has more than a decade of experience as a higher education professional along with years of experience as a peer educator and parent coach.
The workshop will discuss positive communication efforts and positive affirmations around being Black. Topics include African heritage, courage/achievements of African people, strengths of Black families, and unique Black customs and language. Discussion will center on how to avoid Black put-downs and help children understand and cope with racism.
For more information or to register, send an email to smcleish@samhealth.org.
This workshop is sponsored by the Parenting Success Network and Samaritan Health Services.
