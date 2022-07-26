The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce held their Annual Meeting & Awards Program Friday, June 24. The event, themed “High Rollers”, included presentations of awards and recognition of the incoming and outgoing Chamber Board of Directors.
TLC, A Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union was selected as the 2021-2022 Business of the Year for its high level of commitment to supporting many organizations in the community through donations and sponsorships and providing volunteers at local events. TLC is a strong supporter of causes that enrich and strengthen the communities they serve.
Business Person of the Year was awarded to Donna McCrea, owner of Newport Grocery Outlet, for her commitment to giving back to the community. She has instilled this same attribute in her team and together they always look for ways to support local organizations in the community. McCrea leads by example by giving from her heart each and every day.
City of Newport Employee of the Year was awarded to Peggy Hawker, recognizing and honoring her for her many years of dedication to the city. The Sylvia Beach Hotel was awarded the Beautification Award of the Year for its beautiful landscaping.
The Don M. Rowley Spirit of Service and Outstanding Volunteerism Award was presented to Jessica Steenkolk with CrossCountry Mortgage for giving countless hours to the community. Steenkolk has served for several years on the Chamber Board of Directors and Ambassadors and has participated in many community and fundraising events.
Ambassador of the Year was given to Sonia Graham with the Newport 60+ Activity Center for serving as Ambassador Chair. Graham’s dedication was instrumental in reinvigorating the Ambassadors and bringing them together again as a functional operating group following the pandemic.
The President’s Award, presented by outgoing Board President Jessica Steenkolk, was given to Al Fitzpatrick for his many years of dedication and passion that he has devoted to the Chamber and the community.
A new award added this year was Unsung Hero which was presented to Traci Goff of Grace Wins Haven Newport Resource Center for her mission to change the hearts of the community by providing assistance to unhoused individuals and others in need in Lincoln County.
The Chamber wishes to thank the event sponsors: TLC, A Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, Thompson’s Sanitary Service, City of Newport, Hallmark Resort, Newport Grocery Outlet, Oregon Coast Bank, Oregon State Credit Union, SamFit Newport, and Sonja and Steve Lovas.
Several businesses donated desserts for the Dessert Dash fundraiser: Best Western Plus Agate Beach Inn, Chalet Restaurant & Bakery, Cliffside Coffee & Sweets, Jack Sprats, JC Market Thriftway, My Petite Sweet, Newport Grocery Outlet, Pacific Sourdough, and Siren’s Lure Tea House & Bakery.
The Chamber also wishes to extend special thanks to Best Western Plus Agate Beach Inn, Cliffside Coffee & Sweets, and Mo’s Seafood & Chowder.
