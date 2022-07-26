Award
Photo: Metro Creative

The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce held their Annual Meeting & Awards Program Friday, June 24. The event, themed “High Rollers”, included presentations of awards and recognition of the incoming and outgoing Chamber Board of Directors.

TLC, A Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union was selected as the 2021-2022 Business of the Year for its high level of commitment to supporting many organizations in the community through donations and sponsorships and providing volunteers at local events. TLC is a strong supporter of causes that enrich and strengthen the communities they serve.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

Do you have an emergency preparedness plan for your household?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.