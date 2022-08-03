The Newport 60+ Activity Center is honored to welcome John Baker, author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Baker has been a high school teacher, college teacher, dean and vice-president, retailer, shopping mall developer and has owned his own consulting company, Northwest Management Specialists, Inc., since 1979.
In addition to sharing the history of Camp Adair, Baker will discuss his book, “Oregon, the World War II Story,” depicting Oregon as both war front and home front. Some of Baker’s books are available for sale in the 60+ Gift Shop.
Baker will be sharing about the history of Camp Adair, a United States Army division training facility established north of Corvallis, operating from 1942 to 1946. It was named in honor of Henry Rodney Adair, an Astoria native, West Point graduate and descendant of Oregon pioneers, who was the first Oregonian killed during the 1916 Mexican border clashes. During its peak period of use, the camp was home to approximately 40,000 people.
Camp Adair included about 1,800 buildings, of which 500 were barracks, a hospital, a bakery, a post office, a bank, 13 post exchange stores, five movie theaters, and 11 chapels, among other structures.
If you are interested in attending this special presentation, please register online at www.newportoregon.gov/dept/par/sc. If you need assistance, please stop by the office at 20 SE 2nd Street, Newport, or give the center a call at 541-265-9617.
