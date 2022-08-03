Pearl Harbor

The Newport 60+ Activity Center is honored to welcome John Baker, author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Baker has been a high school teacher, college teacher, dean and vice-president, retailer, shopping mall developer and has owned his own consulting company, Northwest Management Specialists, Inc., since 1979.

In addition to sharing the history of Camp Adair, Baker will discuss his book, “Oregon, the World War II Story,” depicting Oregon as both war front and home front. Some of Baker’s books are available for sale in the 60+ Gift Shop.

