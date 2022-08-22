B’nai B’rith Camp (BB Camp) announces the opening of Camp Noah Aug. 29 through Sept. 2.
BB Camp's Camp Noah adminsters said in a release that they are addressing Lincoln County's need to support children reeling from the Echo Mountain Complex Wildfire, facing poverty, food insecurity, the housing crisis, and having few resources to heal from the wildfire disaster.
In partnership with the Otis Strong Tigers, Lincoln County Health Department, and Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota's Camp Noah program, BB Camp will provide a safe, supportive, and joyous one-week intensive day camp for children impacted by the Echo Mountain Complex Wildfire to heal and process the trauma.
BB Camp's Camp Noah will address a critical need for disaster recovery with a free to survivor families and a high-quality summer childcare opportunity that supports Lincoln County youth's mental, emotional and social health needs.
The Lincoln County School District has identified children from Otis who were displaced from the wildfire, and are still experiencing heightened fear, trouble sleeping, anxiety, complaints of physical discomfort, and risky behaviors, among many others. The Lincoln County Health Department has requested BB Camp to provide this vital day camp service to the community, the camp states.
Camp Noah, provided by and hosted at BB Day Camp Lincoln City, supports the recovery of the community’s Echo Mountain Complex Wildfire impacted children by providing resources that help build resiliency, preparedness skills, and restore hope, the release states.
Camp Noah celebrates every child as special by using what the camp organizers said is a proven curriculum designed to help children process their natural disaster experience through creative activities and play.
In this safe and supportive setting, children are encouraged to face their fears, grieve their losses, identify and share their unique gifts and talents, and plan for an amazing future, the release states.
The Camp Noah Curriculum is shared through the tale of Noah’s Ark, a story focused on how one can overcome and grow from the troubling experience of a natural disaster.
The lessons include:
I am Somebody Special (Life before the Ark)
Storm Stories (Getting on the Arc/Beginning of the storm)
Why am I Feeling This Way? (Life After the Storm)
I Can do That (On Dry Ground)
Can I Help You? (Life After the Arc)
Each session of Camp Noah includes a variety of fun, creative BB Camp activities, including, athletics, swimming in the heated pool, watercraft lake activities, puppet shows, skits and dancing, arts and crafts, stories and storytelling.
Located on Devil’s Lake near Lincoln City and operated from the same facility as our B’nai B’rith overnight Camp, BB Day Camp Lincoln City provides safe, nurturing, and fun experiences in a welcoming environment that inspires individual growth and self-confidence. Carefully selected staff are hired for our team based on their ability and love of working with children, their skills in supervision, leadership, and positive role modeling. We value and cherish each individual Camper and strive to meet each child where they are, working diligently to create an environment where personal interests and growth are fostered and celebrated. www.bbcamp.org
