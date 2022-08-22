B’nai B’rith Camp (BB Camp) announces the opening of Camp Noah Aug. 29 through Sept. 2.

Day Camp Activities

Camp Noah offers creative BB Camp activities including, athletics, swimming in the heated pool, watercraft lake activities, puppet shows, skits and dancing, arts and crafts, stories and storytelling.

BB Camp's Camp Noah adminsters said in a release that they are addressing Lincoln County's need to support children reeling from the Echo Mountain Complex Wildfire, facing poverty, food insecurity, the housing crisis, and having few resources to heal from the wildfire disaster.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

Do you plan an end-of-summer getaway?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.