The Career Tech High School celebrated its 2023 senior class with a graduation of six students June 9.
Career Tech is an accredited public charter high school. According to the school’s website, it serves students by means of a carefully crafted program that mixes the best of traditional and technology-based education. Students take the majority of their classes working with a teacher on site. To balance schedules, at least one third of students’ class credits are earned online or in the field.
Career Tech enrolls an average of 55 students each year in a student-centered, active learning environment.
