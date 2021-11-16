Olalla Center is hosting a donation drive for care closet items from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Newport Elks Lodge 2105 parking lot, 45 Southeast Moore Drive in Newport.
Diapers and wipes, formula, adult and children clothing, toys, non-perishable food, and toiletries are requested. All items will be given to families in need.
For more details, contact Gaiten Haynes at gaitenh@olallacenter.org or 541-264-5864. Olalla Center is a 503c organization. For more information go to www.olallacenter.org.
