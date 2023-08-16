Coastal Voices, formerly Central Coast Chorale, is recruiting new singers for the 2023-2024 season.
Vocal Introductions will be held Tuesday August 22 from 6-9 p.m. and on Saturday August 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Newport Performing Arts, Center, 777 W. Olive Street in Newport.
Artistic Director Rhodd Caldwell, will use the 20-minute session to assess the singer's vocal range for proper placement in the choir. No experience required.
Coastal Voices is celebrating 25 years of bringing a wide variety of choral music to the central Oregon coast through performances in Yachats, Newport, and Lincoln City.
