Coastal Voices

For information about Coastal Voices, formerly Central Coast Chorale, Visit coastal-voices.org for more information and a link to sign up for a vocal introduction, or call 541-283-6295 or email info@coastal-voices.org.

 Courtesy

Coastal Voices, formerly Central Coast Chorale, is recruiting new singers for the 2023-2024 season.

Vocal Introductions will be held Tuesday August 22 from 6-9 p.m. and on Saturday August 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Newport Performing Arts, Center, 777 W. Olive Street in Newport.

